When New Dawn Theatre Company co-founder Sherry Ingbritsen announced she was moving to Florida last year, many in the Gwinnett theatre community were saddened to lose a friend and were concerned about New Dawn’s future.
They didn’t need to fret. New Dawn is in the capable and enthusiastic hands of Rick Thompson, president and artistic director of the energetic arts organization.
“We are excited to announce our upcoming season of main stage shows, concerts and special events to kick off the 2020s,” Thompson said.
First up is the annual Director’s Showcase, an evening of one act plays on Jan. 24-26.
“The Director’s Showcase will be a mix of comedy and drama. Each play is presented by a different director who brings their own unique take to the material. One of the directors, Emily McClain, is presenting a play that she has written herself,” Thompson said.
“Barefoot in the Park” will be the first main stage offering. Neil Simon’s well-loved play will open on Valentine’s Day and a special reception is being planned for opening night. It runs through March 1.
“We have a New Dawn Teens comedy, ‘Real Pirates Don’t Wear Tiaras,’ running March 13-22. We plan to increase our kids/teens productions in order to showcase the talented youth in this community,” Thompson said.
April 17 through May 3 brings the premiere performance of “Kiss Jimmy for Me,” an original work by Ingbritsen.
The season will also include “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” June 12-28; “The Trip to Bountiful” in August, and the suspense thriller “Bad Seed” in October, dates to be announced.
“Of course, there will also be a holiday show in December, details to come,” Thompson said.
When Ingbrittsen handed over the theatre group’s reins to Thompson, it ushered in a whole new “life” for him.
Thompson said, “It has been very gratifying to continue the legacy of New Dawn, and Sherry has continued to be supportive since her move to Florida. I’ve been blessed to be able to retire from a ‘day job,’ and I have taken on the responsibility of helping run New Dawn Theater full time.”
Not only did Thompson inherit the leadership of New Dawn, he inherited a large and versatile theater space.
“The size of the playing area allows us to mount large scale productions of the classic 20th century plays that would not necessarily be effective in a smaller venue,” Thompson said. “We are looking forward to staging musicals for the first time starting in 2021, and we are planning upgrades in our sound and lighting equipment, better signage, and an updated website that will provide easier access to our venue.”
Their August 2019 production of “The Heiress” has been submitted for nomination in the Metropolitan Atlanta Theater Awards.
For more information and for tickets, visit www.newdawntheatrecompany.com or call 678-508-9846.