firstplace-georgiasummer-chastainekendrick_orig.jpg

Chastaine Kendrick won first prize for her photo titled “Georgia Summer.”

 Photo: Chastaine Kendrick

Earlier this year, photographer and Duluth Fine Arts League volunteer Mary Buck pitched an idea to the league for a photography competition as a way to broaden its reach within the artist community.

“A theme was chosen of ‘Georgia on my Mind,” Buck said. “Photographers could submit an image of any person, place, or thing in Georgia. We had 105 images submitted between April 1 and August 17.”

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.