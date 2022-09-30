Earlier this year, photographer and Duluth Fine Arts League volunteer Mary Buck pitched an idea to the league for a photography competition as a way to broaden its reach within the artist community.
“A theme was chosen of ‘Georgia on my Mind,” Buck said. “Photographers could submit an image of any person, place, or thing in Georgia. We had 105 images submitted between April 1 and August 17.”
There were specific criteria for a photo to be chosen for an award. These criteria were technical excellence, how well the photo fit the theme of “Georgia On My Mind,” and the overall impact of “the wow factor.”
Also, the photographers had to be residents of Georgia. Most of the submissions were from the metro Atlanta area. Only a couple of the award winners had previously won an award.
Winners received gift certificates of $500 for first place, $300 for second place, $200 for third place and $100 each for the two honorary mentions. The project was completely self-funded.
First place was Chastaine Kendrick for “Georgia Summer.” Second place was Alexandra Boldyreva for “Cypress Fall.” Third place went to Gary Bowlick for “George L. Smith Covered Bridge.”
Honorary mentions went to Stephen Weiss for “Eternal,” and to Susan Berthelot for “Great Egret Preening Like an Umbrella.”
“Out of the 105 submissions, the judges commented that the photography was very diverse and included landscapes, still lifes, flowers, portraits and birds,” Buck said.
“Georgia on My Mind was the perfect theme, and the photographers represented the diversity of the landscape in Georgia.”
The winners were honored at the Duluth Fine Arts League’s Sept. 21 meeting.
Judges include Horace Hamilton, Terry Chapman, and Sandy Kwas.
Horace Hamilton is a past president of the Georgia Nature Photographers Association as well as a past Board Member. He has also been a Chairman for GNPA Field Trips, and a past Chapter Coordinator.
Terry Chapman has been involved in photography for many years. He has photographed headshots, landscapes, events, and fitness portraits. Chapman earned the Professional Photographer’s Association of America’ Master of Photography Degree and the Certified Professional Photographer certification.
Sandy Kwan is a member of the Saguaro Camera Club of Mesa and the Photographic Society of America, earning her QPSA distinction. She was also named in the Who’s Who of Photography in 2020 as 9th in the Nation for Small Prints Competition.
“Out of the 105 submissions, all 3 judges, who did not converse the entire time, chose the same three photographs for the first, second and third places,” Buck said.
“The honorary mentions were close, too.”
“It was a very successful event, and the Duluth Fine Arts League may consider hosting another photo contest in the future,” Buck said.
The winning and honorary mention photos will be up online for all to enjoy through the end of the year. It is a virtual exhibit only.
