Artist Debra Barnhart read a book some time ago that left a great impression on her imagination. It was titled “The Lightkeepers.”
“It is a book of fiction about a nature photographer who gets special permission to visit the Farallon Islands and live with the scientists,” Barnhart said. “Miranda photographs the wildlife as well as the scientists. She is a world traveler, a bit of a nomad.”
The book held a spot in Barnhart’s mind for a long time. With the COVID epidemic fading, she was inspired to let life imitate art with an artistic excursion to the Farallons of her own.
In late September of this year, Barnhart embarked on an adventure of a lifetime, gaining permission to visit the islands with a number of amateur naturalists. This was not a photography excursion, and the physical challenges were seriously demanding.
The Farallon Islands lie 30 miles west of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
“The only excursions to the Farallons are day trips,” says Barnhart. “And boats are the only way to get there, as far as I know. The islands are a National Wildlife Refuge, outcroppings of a granite continental shelf.”
The images that Barnhart brought back were not snapped in a comfortable studio where subjects smile for the camera. Imagine the opposite.
“The waters were very rough, and it was indeed an adventure. As far as danger was concerned, I nearly fell a few times because of the rough seas and the wet boat flooring,” she said. “The boat was merely a large fishing boat. The waters are so rough that it is impossible to build a lasting dock on Southeast Farallon Island. Scientists are lifted onto the boat by a pulley system. Falling over the side would not have been a good thing.”
“Once we approached the archipelago, the waters calmed and the sun came out.”
This was a good weather development, because going overboard could be fatal. The Farallon Islands attract great white sharks up to 20 feet long and 8 feet wide. The Islands also attract seals and sea lions, many birds, and are visited by several species of whales including humpbacks, grey whales and blue whales.
“My photography was aimed at the islands with their unusual shapes. Thus, they are nicknamed ‘The Devil’s Teeth.’ Some of the islands are literally covered with birds,” Barnhart said.
Barnhardt was able to photograph a humpback whale, a group of seals on a buoy and other wildlife.
“It‘s difficult to get a sharp, clear photo with a heavy camera and a telephoto lens from a rocking boat,” Barnhart says. “Why do I like these adventures? Well, it’s definitely an adrenaline rush.”
Barnhart traveled to South Africa in 2017 and brought home many beautiful images which she has exhibited as a member of the Tannery Row Artist Colony in Buford. Hopefully, her spectacular photos of ocean life and dramatic terrain from the Farallon Islands will be available for view in the near future.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
