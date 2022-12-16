More Seals on a Buoy (004).jpg

Gwinnett artist and photographer Debra Barnhart captured this image of seals on a buoy on a recent excursion to the Farallon Islands off the coast of San Francisco

 Photo: Debra Barnhart

Artist Debra Barnhart read a book some time ago that left a great impression on her imagination. It was titled “The Lightkeepers.”

“It is a book of fiction about a nature photographer who gets special permission to visit the Farallon Islands and live with the scientists,” Barnhart said. “Miranda photographs the wildlife as well as the scientists. She is a world traveler, a bit of a nomad.”

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts.

