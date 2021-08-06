Why can some dancers perform enormous “grande jetes” but struggle with “petite allegro?” Or lift their legs to the sky but not maintain balance? It’s all in the genes.
Gwinnett dance teacher and studio owner Sarah Haslock has launched a new opportunity for dancers, using the latest in genetic science to benefit an individual’s training and overall health, translating to better performance and fewer injuries.
With the swipe of a cheek swab, DANCERX can provide dancers age 13 and up with personal genetic information that’s both easily accessible and affordable.
Haslock, a graduate of the Royal Dance Academy and cofounder of DANCERX, has been the owner of the Royal Academy of Dance in Suwanee. Her career in the performing arts gives her a great appreciation of the value of such individualized information.
“I immediately saw the benefit of giving dancers statistics based on their individual DNA. Such data can inform individuals of their own genetic strengths and challenges,” Haslock said. “This knowledge can be utilized in personally-designed programs to help them understand their own bodies and emotions, enabling them to become stronger and overcome areas of weakness.”
The concept is simple. Dancers go to DANCERX.com and order their kit which comes in the mail. They swab their cheek and send it back to a state-of-the-art DANCERX lab. At this point they are members of the DANCERX family.
While they wait for their individualized report, dancers and their instructors, parents and other “team members” can delve into scientific information about many health and wellness subjects through content on the dancer/member’s DANCERX app.
In a short time, dancers will receive their own individual report on a micro level, showing dozens of genetic markers and what these markers mean in terms of physical health and performance, strengths and challenges.
At this point, two exciting things happen: Teachers and other support people take this information and formulate specific programs for their dancer. Additionally, the dancer’s individual information on the DANCERX app will be continuously updated. Dancers will continuously receive new scientific data as it is discovered, and it will be customized just for their own genetics. Contributing experts include scientists, geneticists, nutritionists, sports medicine experts, physical therapists, medical doctors, and more.
“The program basically has three important elements: Discovering your personal DNA when you take the test. Educating yourself about your own body chemistry from leading experts in many fields,” Haslock said. “Then, empowering yourself through your own choices based on this information.”
DANCERX is receiving notice by the dance industry. The Broadway Union ‘TROIKA” has become a partner. Dancers from shows such as “Rent,” “In the Heights,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and more are using the product. NYC studios such as STEPS and NYCDA are on board.
The program is designed for dancers 13 and older, but there is no age limit. Everyone over age 13 can benefit. After all, Haslock said: “Life changes, but your genetics don’t.”
And DANCERX isn’t only for dancers. Participants of any sport can utilize this groundbreaking product.
For more information, visit DANCERX.com.
