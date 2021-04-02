Imagine attaining your dream job after working hard for years. Then imagine not only the job but your entire chosen industry being put on lockdown by an international health crisis.
This happened to one of the Atlanta area’s most promising and talented young dancers, Gwinnett’s Luke Badura. When the pandemic hit, Luke was poised on the brink of realizing lifetime goals.
“In early 2020, I was thriving in the arts scene here in Atlanta,” Badura said. “I had just wrapped up ‘La Cage aux Folles’ at Outfront Theatre along with ‘Santa’s Fantastical.’ By March 2020, Admix Project, the professional dance company where I am a member, had their spring show at 7 Stages Theatre in Atlanta.
“Also in March 2020, I had an audition for Walt Disney World to be a dancer in one of their Magic Kingdom shows. I had always been a Disney fan, so I was very excited.
“The audition had about 300-plus dancers, and it lasted over four hours. There were several rounds, and people were cut after each round. I was one of very few that made it all the way to the end. I received great feedback from the choreographers, and I departed knowing I had left it all on the dance floor. I was confident I had their attention. Now I just had to wait for a call back from them. Life was good!”
Badura never got that call. The world had closed down, especially in the arts and entertainment communities.
“When the pandemic happened, I was devastated,” he said. “After performing at the Aurora Theatre, City Springs, The Lyric, Outfront, Gwinnett Ballet and the Admix Project, I was left trying to decide what was next. I had a lot of time to reflect.
“I decided to focus on my true love – dance.”
He took Zoom dance classes online and even taught a few. His home studio, Xcel in Atlanta, eventually opened back up, and Badura concentrated on his technique. He also challenged himself to focus on different dance genres.
“I feel that this past year has been a year of growth. Xcel Studio has been my lifeline during the pandemic,” he said.
Badura also gives credit to the resilience of his associates and his chosen field.
“The dance and arts communities have been creative in finding ways to still provide entertainment. It’s been inspiring to see,” he said.
Badura currently has two teaching jobs. One is at Atlanta’s Anthony Burrell Center for Dance where he teaches contemporary dance. The other is at the Lilburn School of Ballet where he teaches jazz. He also developed projects with other dance friends, and the Admix Project is about to return with a film, live shows, and a new season.
“I see a light at the end of the tunnel that devastated us all,” Badura said. “I have seen the arts community come together as a family and persevere. We will come back stronger and made better by our struggles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.