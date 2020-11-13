Tannery Row Artist Colony in Buford has been quiet since the pandemic closed doors nationwide earlier this year. Finally, with the holidays approaching, 14 of the Colony’s artists will be on hand for two special events where beautiful artwork will abound and spirits will be lifted.
“We are doing this as much for our own mental health as well as for our clients, friends and the public,” Tannery Row’s Judy Isaak said.
An Open House will be the first event Nov. 14. The Dec. 5 event is the Artist Market. Both events will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
“These two events are a test for how ‘opening up’ might go,” Isaak said. “It will be nice to see what happens. And we are hoping to make some holiday sales.”
Artwork for sale will include special holiday items. Tannery Row artist Debra Barnhart said, “Some artists will have jewelry and ornaments available. Christine Canova will have Christmas-related paintings.”
Judith Surowiec is famous for her brightly colored, cheerful paintings. She has had puzzles made of her work, a charming gift for art-lovers.
Isaak, who is a ceramicist, will offer her beautiful, hand-made Nativity sets. These stoneware pieces are all one of a kind, and individually painted with multiple glazes. A set includes Mary, Joseph, the Baby Jesus, three Shepherds and three Kings.
“I have 18 Kings sitting on my desk right now,” Isaak said.
She will have a few sets which include only Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus. The pricing is $35 per figure, and she might also be making a few animals.
Debra Barnhart said, “Many artists have been working hard during the pandemic. We’ve had plenty of time on our hands. Visitors can see new work in the individual artists’ studios.”
“Our sales have obviously been hurt,” Barnhart said. “However, Judith Surowiec, Adrienne Forshner Kinsey, Anita Darling, Christine Canova, Erin McIntosh, Judy Isaak and myself have all sold work.”
Tannery Row artists have another reason to open the doors to the public right now.
Barnhart said, “We want to make local artists aware that we have studio space available at this time.”
Tannery Row is open by appointment. Anyone interested can visit an artist Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Call 678-428-4877 for an appointment.
The artists who are participating in the Nov. 14 and Dec. 5 events are: Judy Isaak, Ceramics and Sculpture; Debra Barnhart, Photography and Digital Art; Judith Surowiec, Acrylic and Colored Pencil; Adrienne Forshner Kinsey, Mixed Media; Joyce Blair Reese, Ceramics and Sculpture; Jennifer Cafarella, Painting and Mixed Media; Donna Biggee, Oil Painting and Pastel; Beth Chalk, Encaustic; Tonya Haswell, Mixed Media; Janet Poor, Oil Painting; Christine Canova, Acrylic Painting; Anita Darling, Acrylic Paint and Ink; Donna Jassmann, Pebeo Painting; Carol Knight, Painting and Mixed Media; Ginger Rouse, Acrylic Painting.
Tannery Row is located at 554 West Main Street. Go to www.tanneryrowartistcolony.net/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.