Last year was a washout due to COVID-19 for Suwanee Performing Arts’ “Broadway in the Park.” This year, the group’s talented young artists are back on board as they present two family friendly productions.
“The Pirates of Penzance, Jr.” will launch July 30 at 7 p.m. followed by Disney’s “Moana, Jr.” at 8:30 p.m. Both shows take place in the City of Suwanee’s beautiful Town Center Park. The program will be repeated on July 31.
Reservations are highly recommended as Broadway in the Park is an annual favorite. Premium and group seating information and pricing details are available at suwaneeperforms.org.
General Admission tickets are also available by visiting suwaneeperforms.org. Lawn chair seating is $20 ($25 starting July 29) and orchestra tickets (seating only) are $10.
Broadway in the Park is SPA’s most ambitious event of the year. There are approximately 30 cast members in each show.
“Both casts are loaded with talent,” SPA’s co-founder and Vice President Patty Etherton said. “Whether (our performers) pursue the arts or other professions, we know they have all learned that hard work pays off, teamwork is vital, and sharing the arts with the community is a passion.”
“The Pirates of Penzance Jr.” is based on the 1980 Broadway production that ran for more than 700 performances and won numerous awards. The Broadway show was based on Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved musical of the same name which premiered in 1879. High spirited and comical, “Pirates” will have everyone in the audience smiling.
“Moana Jr.” is based on Disney’s beloved 2016 film. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame, it is a heart-warming story of a young girl who sets sail across the Pacific, determined to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.
Performing the title role of Moana is Laila Abreu. Etherton said, “Laila Abreu is a bold, brave, talented young woman, and she was made for this role.”
Attendees will have a great choice of food to enjoy before and after the show.
“We encourage everyone to enjoy the local restaurants,” Etherton said. Also, Marco’s Pizza, Chic-fil-A and other Suwanee eateries will help feed the cast and crew.
As a nonprofit, Suwanee Performing Arts depends on program ads, fundraisers and corporate sponsorships, grants and individual/business donations to support their mission to “ignite a passion for the arts which nurtures and inspires the creative leaders of tomorrow through the magic of live performance.”
Priority seating and recognition is offered in exchange for tax-deductible gifts.
Next up for the young performers of SPA will be a production of “Romeo and Juliet” performed by SPA’s group “Community Arts Players.”
Susanna Wilson will direct the production which will be cast with youth and adults.
“We plan to perform outdoors, and the story will be set in the modern day,” Etherton said.
Auditions for “Romeo and Juliet will take place in August.
For information about Broadway in the Park, tickets, and “Romeo and Juliet” auditions, visit www.suwaneeperforms.org
