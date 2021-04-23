The new Ballet Conservatory of Atlanta will celebrate its first “birthday” this summer, proving that even during difficult circumstances such as the pandemic, the arts can prevail. The new ballet school is a part of the Royal Dance Academy located in Suwanee.
Co-Directors Sarah Haslock Johnson and Robyn Moser had good reason to be proud of their young artists this spring. Their pre-professional group of dancers performed very well in regional competitions such as Youth America Grand Prix, New York City Dance Alliance, and more recently, Universal Ballet Competition (UBC.)
Held in the Infinite Energy Theatre in Duluth April 9-11, UBC drew dancers from the Atlanta area and beyond. Ballet Conservatory of Atlanta’s young artists received a large number of awards.
BCA’s award recipients were: Anna LaChapelle, eighth place Senior Intermediate Contemporary; Carrington Moser, fourth place Senior Competitive Classical and fifth place Senior Competitive Contemporary; Oliver Keane, eighth place Junior Competitive Classical and first place Junior Competitive Contemporary; Hannah Patterson, ninth place Junior Competitive Classical and 10th place Junior Competitive Contemporary.
Natalie Bumgarner and Carrington Moser won first place Senior Competitive Duo/Trio. Natalie also placed fifth place Junior Competitive Classical and second place Junior Competitive Contemporary. Gigi McConnon placed 8th in Senior Competitive Classical. BCA’s piece “Round and Round” placed secod in the Senior Competitive Contemporary Ensemble category.
One of the highlights of the BCA awards occurred when Carrington Moser was given the “Aspire Award,” one of the top three prizes of the entire competition. The Aspire Award is given to the individual dancer whom the judges deem ready to progress to a professional dance career.
BCA is a Conservatory, meaning that the dancers are home schooled and their dancing begins every day at 9:30 a.m. The philosophy of the instructors and staff members is specialized in an industry which can be very demanding on young dancers’ bodies and minds.
“We are looking at the whole dancer inside and out,” said Sarah Haslock Johnson, a graduate of the renowned Royal Academy of Dance with a successful world-wide career in the performing arts. “It’s more than fixing technical elements. Their psychological well being is just as important as their physical well being.
“We are trying to develop the whole artist and give them an environment that allows them the freedom to discover who they really are.”
The emphasis at BCA is classical ballet, but there is also focus on Contemporary technique among other disciplines. “Companies are looking to hire versatility,” says Moser, who has performed and taught all over the world, most recently with Orlando Molina, now at Houston Ballet. “Dancers can’t put themselves in a box. They can’t perform Contemporary without classical technique to a high degree.”
BCA welcomes dancers to join them. Interested young artists are invited to attend a “get to know you” class. Call 678-203-0156 or message info@goroyal.com
Visit the web site at goroyaldance.com
Ballet Conservatory of Atlanta is located at 105 Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee. It adheres to COVID-19 safety and awareness policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.