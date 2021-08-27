“Movement is universal,” Atlanta choreographer Angela Harris said. “Movement doesn’t need words to tell a story.”
Proving this statement are eight professional Atlanta dancers who will be performing the choreography of one of Atlanta’s busiest and most prominent choreographers and teachers. The production, “Song and Dance,” will be the Aurora Theatre’s first musical offering since the pandemic interrupted their season last year.
“Song and Dance” is a special limited engagement running from Aug. 28 through Sept. 12. Andrew Lloyd Webber created this show in the 1980’s to honor his brother, a famous cellist. The Aurora Theatre is one of very few theaters that have been allowed the rights to produce the show.
It is a two-act production. The first act features vocalist India Tyree singing to the accompaniment of cellist Noah Johnson. She performs a song-cycle titled “Tell Me A Story,” interpreting tales of self-discovery and romantic miss-steps.
The second act takes these song-stories and re-tells them through dance.
“The first act songs are manifested through movement in act 2,” Harris said. “They are very relatable to the audience. It’s exciting to watch these stories come to life through movement instead of through dialogue.
“The second act of ’Song and Dance’ is actually a professional dance production in Atlanta, tied into a ‘theatre’ audience in a concert dance format.”
Another facet of the production is that the eight dancers performing in the second act are all from Atlanta.
“I hand selected these dancers,” Harris said. “They were people I already knew, and Aurora gave me the freedom to cast who I wanted. I have worked with all of them before and knew they would be a great team on this production.”
Four male and four female dancers form this selected corp. They are: Summer McNeill, Cassie Broussard, Veronica Silk, Pamela Riddle, Akeem Edwards, Jacob Attaway, Torrance Smith, Jr., and Peyton McDaniel. Harris’ assistant choreographer is Leigh Boresow and Cecily Davis is an understudy.
Normally, these dancers probably wouldn’t be in town for this production.
“I am blessed to have a beautiful corp of dancers. If there is a silver lining to the COVID cloud, it is that many dancers came back to Atlanta from New York City during the pandemic, so there is a large pool of highly professional dancers here,” Harris said.
Harris is well known in the Atlanta arts community through a variety of positions and accomplishments. She is an adjunct teacher at Emory University and the executive director of Dance Canvas in Atlanta. She is on the advisory board for the Gwinnett School of the Arts and an Inaugural Cohort of the National Visiting Fellows for the School of American Ballet, official school of the New York City Ballet.
She has also performed with the Aurora Theatre in “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Camelot,” “A Chorus Line,” and “Annie Get Your Gun.”
Tickets for “Song and Dance” are available at www.tickets.auroratheatre.com/events or by calling 678-226-6222.
