The Aurora Theatre begins the new year with a contemporary ghost story that deftly explores the questions of race, class, and the American Dream.
But like anything that occurs during the pandemic life, things sometimes have to be altered to make them work.
So “due to unavoidable casting changes” the Gothic thriller “Feeding Beatrice” is being pushed back a week and now will run Jan. 27 through Feb. 6 in the 500-seat Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Theatre located in the new Lawrenceville Arts Center.
“Feeding Beatrice is both hilarious and haunting as Black couple June and Lurie seek to assimilate in the ‘perfect neighborhood’ no matter the cost,” Aurora Theatre co-founder, president and CEO Anthony Rodriguez said. “But their house becomes a very real character when an unexpected guest appears who will not make this an easy journey.”
“We are excited to present this powerful play that uses the genre of horror to highlight the systemic and present obstacles many face in pursuit of the American Dream,” Rodriguez said.
June and Lurie Walker are the proud new owners of a creaky old house in the Boston suburbs. Their new home comes complete with a haunting houseguest — and she’s ravenous. This modern horror story evokes the terror of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and the suspense of Hitchcock’s “Psycho” — revealing the dark side of America’s past and its lingering effects in the present.
The play was written by the talented Kirsten Greenidge, an Obie Award-winning and Lucille Lortel-nominated playwright, whose plays place hyperrealism on stage as they examine the nexus of race, class, gender and the Black experience.
“Feeding Beatrice” is recommended for teens and adults, and it contains mature and racial themes, sensitive issues and explicit language.
Show times are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 678-226-6222 or online at www.tickets.auroratheatre.com
An additional matinee performance will take place on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.
The Aurora Theatre is allowing full capacity seating at this time, and patrons are required to wear a mask.
An impressive team of theater-makers has been assembled to bring “Feeding Beatrice” to life. Due to casting changes, the role of Laurie Walker will now be played by Christopher Hampton, and the role of LeRoy Walker will be played by Sean M. Dale. Jeanette Illidge plays June Walker and Meg Johns plays Beatrice.
The design team is comprised of scenic designers Moriah and Isabel Curley Clay, sound designer Chris Lane, lighting designer Toni Sterling, costume designer L. Nyrobi Moss and props sesigner Jaqueline Moreno. All these gifted artists are under the skillful direction of David Koté.
Patrons with tickets for the impacted dates can e-mail the Aurora Theatre box office at boxoffice@auroratheatre.com or call 678-226-6222 to discuss rescheduling options.
“Aurora Theatre would like to express our immense gratitude to our patrons for their patience and understanding as we navigate the current reality of presenting live theater,” theater officials said in a statement.
In another venue of the new Lawrenceville Arts Center, comic Hank Denson will be on stage Jan. 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. in the Bartow and Leslie Morgan Cabaret.
Denson, an Atlanta-based comedian, has been making a name for himself on the comedy circuit for the past 10 years, opening for Jamie Foxx, Cedric the Entertainer, Amy Schumer and Rodney Perry. He has performed in films such as “Barbershop 3” and the Tupac biopic, “All Eyes on Me.”
Tickets for Hank Denson are $20 and can be obtained at www.tickets.auroratheatre.com. For more information contact www.auroratheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.