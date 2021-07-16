Indoor and outdoor events at the Aurora Theatre for July’s second half promise to help young and old beat the summer heat — or at least happily ignore it.
The first weeks of July were busy at the Aurora with a tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter plus comedian Mike Albanese on the Mainstage for Comedy Night.
The end of July will feature three great events”
♦ Disney’s “Moana, Jr.” will entertain the younger set of theatre-goers on July 23 and 24.
♦ “Christmas Canteen in July” will provide a sprinkle of holiday magic, also on July 24.
♦ And rising star comedian Caleb Synan performs at Brew-Ha-Ha in the Biergarten on July 27.
Disney’s “Moana, Jr.” features a cast of 30 students from the Aurora Theatre Academy Summer Camp. The musical is based on the hit motion picture and is a heartwarming coming-of-age story. Strong-willed Moana sets sail across the Pacific Ocean, determined to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. The show is sure to bring out the hero in everyone.
“Moana, Jr.” will include all the beloved hit songs from the movie written by award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina.
“Moana, Jr.” will be performed July 23 at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. Audiences will enjoy being some of the first to experience theater in the brand-new Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard.
According to the Aurora Theatre, “Christmas only comes once a year…and that is simply not enough.” And so, it is hauling out the holly for a summertime sprinkle of holiday magic.
“Christmas Canteen in July” will be presented July 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the new Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard, a safe place to gather. Just like the wintertime version, the show has humor, heart and spectacular music.
Tickets start at $20 per person. There is VIP Tent seating which accommodates six chairs and a table; Premium Seating, which includes the first three rows, chairs provided; and General Admission (bring your own chair.) For ticket pricing specifics, call 678-226-6222.
“Brew Ha-Ha in the Biergarten” will feature Caleb Synan, one of the hottest young comedians in the country, on July 27 at 7 p.m. Held at Ironshield Brewing, located at 457 N Chestnut Street in Lawrenceville, the event and its location ensures an evening of great brew and many laughs. Tickets start at $20 per person.
Synan’s unique background as a preacher’s kid from tiny Royston, Ga., coupled with his becoming a thriving young L.A. comic and writer, give him the ability to relate to any and every crowd.
He has appeared numerous times on television including CONAN, Last Comic Standing and Comedy Central. He has entertained the troops in South Korea and Japan.
For tickets and more information, call the Box Office at 678-226-6222 or visit auroratheatre.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.