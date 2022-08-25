Ghost Tour 2.jpg

The Aurora Theatre begins its annual Ghost Tours Sept. 2.

 Photo: Aurora Theatre

Halloween is sneaking up on us, and the Aurora Theatre can inspire a spooky mood in the entire family with its annual “Lawrenceville, GA Ghost Tours” Sept. 2 through Oct. 31.

Friday and Saturday nights will offer treks through Lawrenceville’s most spine-tingling locales as crowds are led by a professional storyteller on a search for the supernatural.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

