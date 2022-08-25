Halloween is sneaking up on us, and the Aurora Theatre can inspire a spooky mood in the entire family with its annual “Lawrenceville, GA Ghost Tours” Sept. 2 through Oct. 31.
Friday and Saturday nights will offer treks through Lawrenceville’s most spine-tingling locales as crowds are led by a professional storyteller on a search for the supernatural.
Tour Director and Manager Timothy Whitson has been a part of the Aurora family since the 2014-15 Season when he was part of Aurora’s Apprentice Program. He started out as a Tour Guide and trained for the Haunted Cemetery Tours which was “great fun.”
Soon he was in charge of the tours, saying: “It’s been a blast getting to put all the pieces together every year to make the tours happen. There aren’t many places in the city where you can make a living telling stories, so I am thrilled to be a part of this one.”
“The Ghost Tour has changed quite a bit over the years,” he said. “The stories we tell have become more about Lawrenceville and more based on people’s actual experiences backed up by historical research.”
A number of new guides will make the tours look a little different, and each guide brings a different and unique perspective to each tale. This means guests can come to two or three tours and enjoy a different experience each night.
“The walking tour is spooky but not very scary. Definitely family friendly,” Whitson said. “The guides do a good job of ‘ramping up the spooky’ when it’s a more mature crowd.
“The ghosts we talk about have their roots in Lawrenceville. I think the spookiest aspect of the tour is that each of these stories is based on a real event. Whether it’s Edgar Dunlap encountering someone from the other side or the Severed Man just trying to find a little peace in life, or the afterlife, they are all people who really lived and worked here.”
Does Whitson believe in ghosts?
“I do believe ghosts exist,” he said. “I have had times on the tour where I’ll be shown a picture someone just took on their phone with something unexplainable in it.
“A few times, I have had guests, especially kids, refuse to enter some of the places we visit. So, for any guests wanting to encounter something strange and spooky, come on out and look for it. Who knows what you might find!”
Whitson recommends that anyone looking for “a really spooky night” catch one of the “Haunted Cemetery Tours” or the “Boos and Brews Pub Crawls.”
“The Cemetery Tours take place from Sept. 24 through Oct. 29 in historic Lawrenceville Cemetery for guests 13 and over,” Whitson said.
Guides for this tour have had many peculiar encounters at the cemetery including electronic voice phenomena, seeing orbs and ectoplasm, and other terrifying experiences.
The “Boos and Brews Pub Crawl” is for ages 21 and over. Six crawls from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31 are available.
