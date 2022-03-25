Seven of the most exciting emerging choreographers in the country and a vibrant cast of more than 40 professional dancers will fill the new Lawrenceville Art Center’s main stage April 2-3.
Atlanta’s innovative arts group will present an engaging program featuring new works in ballet, contemporary, hip-hop and tap.
Since 2008, Angela Harris, Executive Artistic Director of Dance Canvas and a prominent Atlanta-based dancer, choreographer and teacher, has premiered these new works at the Ferst Center in Atlanta. This year, just following the Ferst Center premiere, she brings this acclaimed annual dance event to Gwinnett. It will be a special homecoming for Harris and her friends at the Aurora Theatre.
“I am so thrilled that Ann Carol Pence offered this opportunity to us!” Harris said. “As a performer, I found a home at the Aurora since my first show with them (‘Chicago’). I have watched how the Aurora has flourished and for many years Ann Carol would say, ‘We are bringing Dance Canvas here soon!’ I am excited to introduce Gwinnett to all our professional dancers and choreographers.”
Harris had the opportunity to become acquainted with Gwinnett from an additional experience.
“I had the pleasure of serving as Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s Interim Director from 2018-2020 and got to know the Gwinnett community. I know how many dance lovers reside in Gwinnett and Lawrenceville, and our show will provide additional opportunities to see professional dance,” Harris said.
Each year, Dance Canvas selects up to 10 choreographers to create and present new work through their Choreographer Career Development Initiative. The results are this exciting and thoroughly original program consisting of ballet, contemporary, hip-hop and tap genres.
“I always love meeting new dance artists who call the Atlanta area home,” Harris said. “Our program provides opportunities not only to our choreographers but to the Atlanta community, shining a light on these talented artists as they blossom on the local and national stages.”
The seven Dance Canvas 2022 choreographers are: Atarius Armstrong, Atlanta; Patsy Collins, Atlanta; Dara Capley, Boston; Monica Hogan Thysell, NYC/ATL; Thulin Vereen, Atlanta; Enrique Villacreses, Miami; and Sach and Dorinda Walker, ATL/Nashville.
“Dance Canvas’ mission is to provide opportunities and venues to increase awareness of professional dance in Atlanta,” Harris said. “Our vision is to be the premiere ground for the ‘next generation’ of dance makers while finding interactive ways of making dance more relatable to the public.”
One group doing just that is the “Tap Rebels,” an all-female group of tap dancers who provide awe-inspiring movement. They recently caught the eye of the U.S. Department of State, and “Tap Rebels” was selected to showcase their talents at the USA Pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai earlier this month.
Tickets to Dance Canvas at the Lawrenceville Art Center Mainstage Theatre are available at boxoffice@auroratheatre.com or by calling 678-226-6222.
Performances are April 2 at 8 p.m. and April 3 at 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $25.
Learn more about Dance Canvas at www.dancecanvas.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.