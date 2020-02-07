Do you sing in the shower? In your car? If you are a lady who would love to find a group of kindred female spirits who love to sing as much as you do, Atlanta Harmony Celebration! has an offer you can’t refuse.
The group, Atlanta’s premier women’s acapella chorus, is hosting an event Feb. 13 to celebrate Harmony Awareness Week. Women who are interested in singing in an acapella format are invited to “Hearts and Harmony.” Held at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Lawrenceville from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., guests can listen to the group’s amazing sounds and are invited to join in as they feel comfortable.
“The event is in a ‘no pressure, no stress’ environment,” said AHC! spokesperson Kim Johnston. “Refreshments will be served, and each guest will receive a ‘gift for giving’ in celebration of the Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day holiday.”
There is no charge to participate.
“It’s never too late to find your voice, to experience the joy of singing and sharing your gift with others, especially with a group of women who enjoy singing as much as you do,” Johnston said.
Harmony Awareness Week was created so that people around the world could recognize and bring into focus the multiple benefits of incorporating singing into their lives. AHC! is a member of Harmony, Incorporated. Founded in 1959, Harmony, Inc. currently has over 60 chapters and approximately 2,000 members. Governed by an elected Board of Directors, Harmony, Inc. is divided into six geographical areas within the United States and Canada, with chapter stretching from Manitoba to Florida, and Newfoundland to California.
According to Denise Bourg, assistant director of AHC!, “Joining others in song is good for the mind, body and soul. It’s great aerobic activity and allows you to leave all your worries behind, entering into that safe place that is music.
“AHC! Members come together weekly from around metro Atlanta, wiping away the stresses of everyday life during a couple of hours of joy-filled singing and companionship,” Johnston said.
This year is special for AHC! as it is the group’s “Sweet Sixteen” anniversary. The group chartered with Harmony Inc. in 2004. Since then, the group has appeared at numerous festivals all over Atlanta, performed at senior centers, at events with other barbershop music organizations, and at charity events.
It also competes in the area convention and contests which gives the group the opportunity to participate in the Harmony Inc. International contests.
This past November, AHC! competed at the international contest and placed fifth out of 25 choruses. A video of the performance is available online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBVixc 71t4
“We are always looking for women who want to sing with us, so events like ‘Hearts and Harmony’ are especially exciting,” Johnston said. “I can’t wait to see who joins us on Feb. 13.”
For more information about Atlanta Harmony Celebration!, visit the website at www.atlantaharmonycelebration.org.
