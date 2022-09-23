“There’s still time to get involved,” said Jonathan Holmes, chairman of ArtWorks Gwinnett as he enthuses about the county’s first-ever creative economy master plan, to be presented by the end of the year.
Developers of this plan are looking forward to receiving information from the public through their surveys and other methods of information gathering by Sept. 30.
Such a master plan would help elevate Gwinnett County even more as one of the most desirable places to live in the country. But what is a creative economy in everyday terms, a definition we can all understand?
“It’s about quality of life,” Holmes said. “It’s about making it easy to engage people in creative thought. It’s about creating a Gwinnett where people use art as a creative engine that walks alongside traditional businesses and institutions.”
In order to develop the master plan, ArtWorks Gwinnett needs the input of everyday people. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Gwinnett County can take a simple survey, found at www.artworksgwinnett.org/create-gwinnett
This survey will help planners understand where people go to experience art and other types of cultural events in Gwinnett. They also need to know what might be missing that could help the arts thrive. Planners particularly want all cultures and all ages to be represented in this survey which is available in English, Spanish and Korean.
If the subject is particularly appealing, individuals are encouraged to volunteer to host a “conversation” with friends and folks from work, neighbors, book clubs, business colleagues, employees, or anyone who would like their voice to be heard. Artworks Gwinnett has provided a “toolkit” to help develop this “conversation” which can be found at www.artworksgwinnett.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Create-Gwinnett Toolkit 2022 v2.pdf
The deadline for taking the survey or having a “conversation” or other information gathering event is Sept. 30. There is still time.
Holmes and others with Artworks Gwinnett have been busy already, working with “key stakeholders” such as Gwinnett’s cities, CIDs, schools and colleges such as Gwinnett Tech.
“We have gotten great feedback from students,” Holmes said. “One college intern led an effort researching creative ideas by interviewing other students. What had they experienced during their travels locally, nationally, and even overseas? What did individuals experience elsewhere that could be brought back and adapted to our lives in Gwinnett?”
Another area of investigation is how Gwinnett tracks against other cities globally.
Cities where the arts have been successfully integrated into everyday life such as Fairfax, Va.; Vancouver, Washington; Hong Kong, Montreal and others are being analyzed in comparison to Gwinnett. How does Gwinnett lead like these cities? Where does Gwinnett need improvement?
Holmes urges Gwinnett citizens to look for a new Gwinnett TV piece which was recently filmed at the O Gallery in Norcross. Artworks Gwinnett is also on Facebook and Instagram.
“We’ve got until Sept. 30 to get this survey information to us,” Holmes said. “This arts and creative economy master plan is important to the future of our county. We need to hear your voice!”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.