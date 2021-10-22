Visionaries are rare, but they are a necessary catalyst in propelling the direction of Gwinnett County’s future.
The visionaries at Artworks Gwinnett, a nonprofit organization, are searching for such fellow visionaries to craft a Master Plan for Gwinnett, a plan based on the concept of the “Creative Economy” and “Creative Placemaking.”
Details on how to apply are available on Artworks Gwinnett’s website, located at www.artworksgwinnett.org/creative-economy-master-plan The deadline is soon: Submittals are due by Nov. 16 with notification on Jan. 26, 2022.
Leading the charge into this vibrant future is Artworks Gwinnett’s Board Chair, Jonathan Holmes, a man who has helped shape Gwinnett’s business and cultural health through his leadership in the county’s business and nonprofit world.
“When I moved to Gwinnett, I was so impressed with the wonderful school system, the parks and recreation system,” Holmes said
. The advent of the digital, technological industries created an economic boom. What other energies, what forces can spur Gwinnett to even further heights?
And – what is a Creative Economy? What is Creative Placemaking?
One description says that it is “when partners from public, private, nonprofit, and community sectors strategically shape the physical and social character of a locale around arts and cultural activities.”
Another definition says that “successful creative placemaking highlights unique community characteristics. Projects can focus on connecting a locale’s unique history with the present, bringing cultural influences into the spotlight and creating new traditions. It builds connections between people and places by encouraging collaboration and visualization.”
A Master Plan for Gwinnett would obviously incorporate our creative industries, so bountiful in Gwinnett already, with other facets of life in the county. “Creative industries” include advertising, architecture, arts and crafts, design, fashion, film, video, photography, music, performing arts, publishing, research and development, software, computer games, electronic publishing, and TV/Radio.
Cities such as New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh have thriving areas enjoying Creative Economies. Smaller towns, perhaps more comparable to Gwinnett, enjoy similar benefits: Naples, Fla.; Napa, Calif.; Iowa City, Iowa; and Boulder, Colo. among others. A quick look at these smaller cities’ websites is inspiring.
“A Creative Economy Master Plan will give us the much-needed roadmap for job creation, talent development, and creative enterprise inventory,” Holmes said.
“It will define our pathway for regional and national leadership as well as enhancing public infrastructure and placemaking. A master plan can help lay the foundation for developing policies for funding, identifying, and creating an inventory of current resources, develop a priority of future projects, improve guidelines for future maintenance plans, and encourage a sense of community with residents and stakeholders through community participation in the process.”
In spearheading the effort to gain support for Gwinnett’s Master Plan, Holmes said “the time is now.”
“The Leadership in Gwinnett has said, ‘This is happening!’” Holmes said. “Stakeholders are coming in from all over Gwinnett to be a part of this effort. This is an exciting time for our county.”
Visit www.artworksgwinnett.org for more information and details about the Master Plan Proposal.
