After years of dreaming, planning, interviewing, and discussing how to steer the county’s future with a creativity-driven plan, Artworks Gwinnett announces that Lord Cultural Resources has been chosen as the official consultant for this exciting effort.
Over the next several months, experts from the New York City-based company will work with all facets of the county to develop this plan. The results will be a roadmap for a Gwinnett strengthened and enhanced by heritage, community, common future goals, and a “celebration of the good life” that is to be found here.
Jonathan Holmes, co-founder of Mighty 8th Media and Artworks Gwinnett Chairman, is excited by what Lord Cultural Resources (LCR) can bring to the table.
“Three consultants submitted proposals. These companies were from Texas, Ohio and New York. The selection committee consisted of eight people including individuals from Gwinnett’s CIDs, representatives from the arts community, members of Gwinnett County Government and representatives from Gwinnett cities,” Holmes said. “We met these three companies individually and on February 15 made our selection based on a formula developed specifically for Gwinnett.
“There will be events in the near future, such as a big Kick-Off in March, and by May or June we hope to have LCR engaging with our citizens to begin developing the plan.”
The plan itself is targeted for completion by October, with implementation to begin in 2023.
LRC is the global practice leader in cultural sector planning. Since 1981, they have helped to create, plan, and operate cultural spaces and places in more than 460 cities, in 57 countries and six continents.
Joy Bailey, president of LRC, is enthusiastic about working with Gwinnett. She said: “Having worked with global municipalities like Dharan, Dallas, and Bilbao, Lord Cultural Resources is enthused to work with Artworks Gwinnett, to facilitate the development of its master plan for the Creative Economy.
“Understanding the cultural landscape as we do, the collaborative that Artworks has assembled, including Gwinnett County officials, municipalities, resident groups like Community Involvement Groups, business, corporations, artists and of course Gwinnett Citizens — is exceptional.
“This is a total package that we have not seen come together in such a wonderful way and we know will bring about a transformational plan for all of Gwinnett County residents, businesses and most importantly, its future.”
Gwinnett’s plan will include Placemaking through allowing citizens and groups opportunities. Ideas include exciting public art; people and groups telling their own “origins stories” in a rich variety of ways; offering group and individual expression through the creation of murals; building design enhancements; creating colorful crosswalks. A “Talent Pipeline” would recognize and encourage individuals of all ages and their gifts with opportunities to learn and share their gifts. Ecosystems can be grown to offer enrichment and contentment as a part of everyday life.
“We want to drive our economic growth inspired by forces from within our communities, not driven by outside forces,” Holmes said.
Learn more about Lord Cultural Resources by visiting www.lord.ca
Visit Artworks Gwinnett at www.artworksgwinnett.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.