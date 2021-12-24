What will the new year bring? A cure for COVID-19? More peace among nations?
For Artworks Gwinnett, 2022 will bring something definite for the county: a master plan to further the development of a Creative Economy in Gwinnett’s booming, diverse environment.
Jonathan Holmes, co-founder of Mighty 8th Media and Artworks Gwinnett Chairman, is encouraged that the call for a consultancy to develop this master plan has already yielded three proposals. The chosen consultancy should be announced in January.
“All three of the Consultants are from outside Georgia,” Holmes said. “We have submissions from Texas, Ohio and New York.”
The chosen consultant will develop a conceptual master plan which will establish artistic development through integration of current policy, expansion of economic development opportunity and overall quality of life.
This consultant will go about developing the plan using input from surveys, public forums and other methods. What the people want is of utmost importance.
Prosperity and progress are generally thought about in terms of new buildings, businesses, and profit. How does the concept of a Creative Economy involve the arts?
The connections are numerous.
“Thought leaders need creative environments in order to develop their ideas,” Holmes said. “People don’t always realize that new technologies need the creative to bring them to life.
“A building is not just a block of materials. It requires architecture, interior and exterior designers and others to bring it to life.”
Creativity is inherent in the arts, but it is also a necessity for builders, scientists, and others who drive progress and prosperity. A creative, art filled environment is also vital for youth of all social groups to inspire self-worth and hope.
“We need to show kids at an early age how to think creatively,” Holmes said. “These are the people who will be leading our county in 20 to 30 years.”
There are numerous Gwinnett companies who espouse this Creative Economy concept.
Holmes’ own Mighty 8th Media has been creative in the way they engage citizens for many years.
“There needs to be creativity in the way businesses engage the citizenry,” Holmes said.
Other Gwinnett companies engaging in this philosophy are Eclipse Gaming, which focuses on the Native American market; Lose Design which offers planning and landscape architecture; architects Precision Planning, and of course the motion picture industry representatives such as Eagle Rock and OFS studios.
Stakeholders in this effort include Gwinnett’s government, cities and townships, schools, and county improvement districts, among others. A complete list can be found at www.artworksgwinnett.org
Most of all, Holmes again stresses the importance of lifting up every citizen, particularly youth of all social groups and backgrounds.
“People perceive the character of their community by visuals. I envision 10 or 12 iconic, massive pieces of art which can instill a sense of importance and hope for the future into everyone, especially kids, regardless of their economic status,” Holmes said.
“I can’t believe we will have a consultant very soon. I’m excited about the future.”
