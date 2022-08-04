Hudgens.jpeg

The four artists selected as finalists for the coveted Hudgens Prize will be featured in a special event at the Hudgens Center for the Arts (pictured here) in Duluth on Saturday.

These four artists will also be featured in “The Hudgens Prize Finalists’ Exhibition,” that will run Aug. 6 through Oct. 15.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

