The four artists selected as finalists for the coveted Hudgens Prize will be featured in a special event at the Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth on Saturday.
These four artists will also be featured in “The Hudgens Prize Finalists’ Exhibition,” that will run Aug. 6 through Oct. 15.
The four finalists are: Olu Amoda, Shanequa Gay, Jessica Self and Jamele Wright.
The Hudgens Prize, which offers the winner a cash prize of $50,000, is one of the largest visual arts awards given in the nation. It is open only to Georgia artists. The winner will be announced at the Hudgens Prize Award Celebration in October.
The purpose of the Hudgens Prize competition is to elevate and promote the arts in Georgia while offering a transformational opportunity for the winning artist.
The 2022 Finalists were selected by a jury of arts leaders known throughout the United States and abroad: Lauren Tate Baeza, Fred and Rita Richman, curators of African American Art at The High Museum of Art; Jamaal Barber, artist, printmaker and professor at Georgia State University; and Thomas (Tom) Francis, painter and professor emeritus, Savannah College of Art and Design.
Kate Driscoll, exhibitions and public programs manager at The Hudgens said: “We are so proud to continue the prestigious Hudgens Prize competition as a potentially life-changing opportunity for emerging Georgia artists, and we are thrilled for the body of work submitted for consideration.
“Following the success of The Hudgens Prize Retrospective, celebrating the award’s 10th anniversary in the fall of 2021, it is incredibly exciting to return to another full Prize cycle. We are honored, too, to bring together and work with such an impressive panel of jurors. Our 2022-23 jurors are unique in that they bring to The Hudgens Prize competition both national renown and a personal investment in our community of Georgia artists.”
Finalist Olu Amoda said that he has “worked consistently over the past 3 decades to create a sculptural language that has unique character and beauty.”
Amoda graduated in sculpture from Auchi Polytechnic in Nigeria and received a master’s degree in fine arts at Georgia Southern University.
Shanequa Gay “draws upon ritual and personal memory, storytelling, fantasy, and the deep well of Southern Black traditions found in her homeplace of Atlanta.” She received her bachelor’s degree from Savannah College of Art and design and her MFA from Georgia State.
Jessica Self is a contemporary artist based in Atlanta who works in wax, wool and wood creating mixed media figurative sculptures. She received her BFA from Warren Wilson College and her MFA from Georgia State.
Jamele Wright is a multi-disciplinary artist whose work is “concerned with the Black American vernacular experience, creating a conversation between family, tradition, spiritual, and material relationships between Africa and the South.” He has a BA in Art History from Georgia State and an MFA from School of Visual Arts in NYC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.