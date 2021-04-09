When she was a little girl, Sandi Tax’s father did her a big favor without even realizing it.
“My father made me a huge chalkboard for my room, a way for me to practice my arithmetic,” Tax said. “It was there that I drew pictures, made figures and cartoons. My fourth grade teacher encouraged me, and my classmates would ask for copies I drew of Disney characters.”
This early enthusiasm for art was just the beginning of a life-long pursuit. Tax has been featured in many prominent Atlanta galleries through the years such as the Tula Gallery on Bennett Street, and she had a studio at the Atelier in Midtown where she was mentored by Ouida Canaday.
Visitors to Tannery Row’s “2nd Saturday” series can meet Sandi and experience her work April 10 at the Buford landmark. The doors will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee. Tannery Row is located at 554 West Main Street in Buford.
Although Tax has explored many mediums, “collage is something I am drawn to the most,” she said. “In spare moments I enjoy making collage cards from papers I stain or paint as well as collected papers.”
Beyond collage, Tax has worked in painting and “my own version of silkscreen.” She taught calligraphy and studied Japanese flower arranging in both Japan and in Atlanta.
“I enjoy working in clay which I am returning to at present,” she said.
Tax’s artwork was put on hold for a while when she moved to Cumming and with the arrival of grandchildren.
“It was during the pandemic that I visited two friends at the Tannery and was invited to take a space here,” Tax said. “It was a fabulous opportunity, and once again, I would have a space with other artists to share with and be inspired by.
“An art community like the Tannery is very important in my life. I enjoy the energy that happens here and having a space where I can work undisturbed if I so choose.”
She added: “Second Saturdays are an excellent opportunity to share with others, exchange ideas, answer questions and sell work as well. I have a few pieces of work that are for sale.
“Because I am returning to art after a long hiatus, my goal is to learn more as I return to painting and clay. I would like to work in collage in a larger scale which is challenging for me.
“I am so grateful for this time and place in which to work towards these goals.”
The artists at Tannery Row work in a variety of mediums such as oil, acrylic watercolor, mixed media, found object assemblage, and clay. The 2nd Saturday events will continue through 2021.
For more information, call 470-326-6656 or visit trartistcolony@gmail.com.
