Renowned American playwright Arthur Miller created his masterful play “A View From The Bridge” based on a story he heard in his Brooklyn neighborhood.
Premiering in 1955 as a one act version on Broadway, with Marilyn Monroe in the audience, it later earned more success as a two-act version in London in 1956.
The play has enjoyed success all over the world ever since, being presented on stages and also on television in the United States and in Great Britain. Even operas based on the play were developed in Italy, in Chicago and in Washington D.C.
Revivals of the play have occurred numerous times in the USA, earning Tony Awards and many other accolades.
Evidently the play’s story strikes a chord with audiences.
Lionheart Theatre in Norcross will be performing “A View From The Bridge” Nov. 4-20. Performances are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
“This is another classic drama presented as part of our 2022 Season of classic plays,” Lionheart representative Brandi Kilgore said.
The play tells an urban tale with universal themes. Brooklyn longshoreman Eddie Carbone welcomes his immigrant cousins to America. But when one of them falls for Eddie’s young niece, Eddie’s jealous mistrust exposes an unspeakable secret, one that drives him to commit the ultimate betrayal.
Lionheart’s cast includes Charles Bohanan, Michael Miller, Gabby Naylor, Alexandra Self, James Cogswell, John M. Dyess, Alan Hyma, Michael Stevens, Greg Field, Barbara Allen, and Anthony Hirsch.
Kilgore said” “This is the second Arthur Miller play that Lionheart has staged, the first being The Crucible’ in 2010. The director of ‘A View From The Bridge’ is Darci Rose Wells. She has always wanted to direct this play and is making her directorial debut at Lionheart with this production. Stage Managers are Barbara Allen and Anthony Hirsch who also have small parts in the play.”
Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students, and the military. And, as always with Lionheart productions, the ticket price includes a complimentary dessert served at intermission.
Due to the popularity of the show, Lionheart strongly recommends making reservations in advance. Tickets can be purchased at www.lionhearttheatre.org or by phone by calling 404-919-4022.
Lionheart Theatre will follow “A View From The Bridge” with another outstanding play Dec. 8-18 when it presents “The Lion in Winter” by James Goldman. This play led to the award-winning movie which featured Katherine Hepburn, Peter O’Toole and Anthony Hopkins as a young Richard the Lionhearted.
Lionheart has also announced their 2023 Season which kicks off with their Ten-Minute Community Theatre Play Festival Jan. 13-22 featuring short comedic plays.
The 2023 season also includes such offerings as the world premiere of “Deli” by Diane Dexter, “Jeffrey” by Paul Rudnick, “Lend Me A Tenor” by Ken Ludwig, and “Deathtrap” by Alfred Levin.
