Terry and Ane Mulligan of Sugar Hill are a creative team. Ane is a prominent author of Southern-based novels and is also executive director of the Players Guild at Sugar Hill. Terry is the Players Guild’s board president and a painter.
“When we opened the new Eagle Theatre in Sugar Hill, actors from all around started coming to audition for our plays,” Ane Mulligan said. “The theater is so beautiful!”
Ane Mulligan is no stranger to beauty of all types. She is the executive director of the Players Guild at Sugar Hill. She is also the author of dozens of novels featuring strong Southern women. Once an actress herself, she is still actively singing with “The Silver Tones,” a 140-voice choir based at First Baptist Church of Buford.
Husband Terry joins Ane in the Silver Tones, and he sings twice weekly at local nursing homes. He has other considerable artistic skills too. He is a painter, specializing in oils. He has even helped paint sets for the Player’s Guild.
Ane is widely known for her books such the Chapel Springs Series and the Georgia Magnolias Series, plus many other stand-alone novels. Her success is definitely influenced by her wit, her energy, and by observing those around her.
“There are so many stories in this head of mine!” she said. “I also eavesdrop on people. I combine several peoples’ personalities into one character. I get a basic idea and then go, ‘So what if ...?’”
“But all of my books, set in any era, all have an ensemble cast of strong women.”
As well has characters created in Ane’s imagination, “real people” show up in her books too, such as friend Bud Pugh.
“Bud shows up in all my novels. He might be a policeman, or a postman. He was in one story where he was in an Easter pageant playing a Pharisee, and his line was ‘But Jesus is causing riots!’ He says this line with his Southern accent.”
Other friends show up in print with their own names. Rosemary Walsh appears on the page as “the voice of reason.”
No doubt influenced by her work with the Players Guild, Ane is currently evolving a story in her head that is set in a contemporary time period, in a theater.
The walls of their home are covered in Terry’s paintings. He immigrated from England and started painting in the 1980’s, the result of “an accident.”
“It was like I’d been thrown in the dark with fingerpaints, and then someone turned on the lights,” he said. He excels in riverboat scenes and historic visual themes.
Having two creative people under one roof is challenging, but “we both understand what the other person is feeling,” Terry said.
Ane’s approach seems to be immersive.
“I find myself looking for clothes for my characters,” she said. “It’s so different for Terry when he creates. He carefully lays down a background and goes from there.”
“It’s all worked out well though,” Terry said. “With the skills and background Ane has, I give her advice, and she doesn’t take it.”
