Terry and Ane Mulligan.jpeg

Terry and Ane Mulligan of Sugar Hill are a creative team. Ane is a prominent author of Southern-based novels and is also executive director of the Players Guild at Sugar Hill. Terry is the Players Guild’s board president and a painter.

 Special Photo

“When we opened the new Eagle Theatre in Sugar Hill, actors from all around started coming to audition for our plays,” Ane Mulligan said. “The theater is so beautiful!”

Ane Mulligan is no stranger to beauty of all types. She is the executive director of the Players Guild at Sugar Hill. She is also the author of dozens of novels featuring strong Southern women. Once an actress herself, she is still actively singing with “The Silver Tones,” a 140-voice choir based at First Baptist Church of Buford.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.