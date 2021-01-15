Although the artists of Live Arts Theatre are not performing on a traditional stage with a traditional audience looking on, they will continue last year’s “One Act Plays on Zoom” with a 2021 version showcasing directorial talent nurtured at “home.”
Live Arts Theatre’s Artistic Director Becca Parker said: “We will present four one act plays written by Alice Gerstenberg and directed by alumni of the Live Arts Directing Intensive Class of 2020.”
The show will be presented March 19-27 on Zoom. Tickets go on sale Feb. 19. For tickets and more information visit www.liveartstheatre.org/Buy-Tickets.
The four one-act plays were written by Gerstenberg many years ago, but they still speak to audiences today.
“Although these plays were written in the early 20th Century, they highlight the very human need to keep up appearances and conceal our hurt and vulnerability,” Parker said.
“A good first impression. A veneer of civility. A mask of strength and endurability. These are but a few of the ‘faces’ that are put on by the characters of the play. These ‘faces’ are put on and swapped out as accessories used to complete their existing personae which are used to attack, defend, and hide behind until the masks are stripped completely, revealing the hidden person underneath.”
The Live Arts Theatre’s Directing Intensive Class of 2020 students each have a play to present under their steerage.
“Ever Young” is directed by China Harrison. “He Said, She Said” is directed by Blair Sanders. “Fourteen” is directed by Rodney Johnson and “Overtones” by Jeffrey Liu.
These aspiring directors are being mentored by Becca Parker, Andre Eaton, Jr., D. Norris, and Michael Parker.
Live Arts is also looking for actors.
“Please submit a video of yourself performing a one-minute monologue to auditions@liveartstheatre.org. Audition videos are due Jan. 20,” Parker said.
For more information and a description of roles being cast, please visit www.liveartstheatre.org/Audition-Schedule.
The theatre is also looking for a new home.
“We need help from the community!” says Parker. Because Live Arts has a core mission of serving as an incubator for developing the arts in the community, several other groups would share the space.
Live Arts is looking for at least 4,000 square feet in Gwinnett County.
“We would prefer a building that already has the ability to obtain a certificate of occupancy for assembly,” Parker said. “We would prefer a free-standing building and are happy to share space with other groups that might be in residence.”
Contact beccaparker@liveartstheatre.org with any leads or ideas.
