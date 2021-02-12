Artist Bentley Sabatini, 14, and her family moved from Duluth to Royston this past October. But the young artist still has roots in Gwinnett County, commuting weekly for her homeschool community and taking classes at 2 Smith Gallery in Duluth.
Still, moving is always a challenge, and there were a few bumps in the road. Bentley lived with her grandparents in Gwinnett while the family waited for the new house to become available for the big move.
“I wasn’t able to paint for two whole months,” Bentley said. “That was tough.”
She dabbled in watercolors and drawing, but these mediums were not her beloved oils. Bentley is constantly generating both art and ideas, and this period of time was difficult.
Fortunately, Bentley’s parents gave her a moveable studio in the form of a 1950’s camper last year. It was where Bentley painted and taught children’s art classes. Most important, it was mobile.
The generous sellers of the Royston house welcomed Bentley and her camper prior to the closing, and the camper was soon ensconced in Bentley’s new back yard.
The holiday season was fast approaching as the family settled in. Bentley went to work painting in acrylics on pieces of tin, creating unique ornaments. Her father collects old United States War Bonds which often have striking graphics. So, she made a painting of his favorite one as his Christmas gift.
The holiday launched another plan. Bentley had created a character, a little reindeer named “Oatmeal,” making sketches and inventing stories for him. It became apparent that Oatmeal could be developed into a wonderful children’s book, and another project is currently in the works.
“I already have five or 10 short stories about Oatmeal, so I might do a series of books,” Bentley said.
A new tablet has led to studying digital art. Bentley’s mom, Brooke Sabatini, has a business, “Little Learners Busy Box” which sends educational projects to subscribers for their small children to learn as they play. Bentley is learning graphic design with the aim of helping mom.
The new home with its acreage also offers some wonderful painting opportunities.
“I already have lined up my spring break with locations to paint,” Bentley said. “There is a creek on the property, fields with cows and bales of hay, really pretty little houses nearby, and a river.”
Bentley has been producing new work every weekend since October. “I think I have about 20 or 30 new canvases,” she says. “They’re really piling up!”
She hopes to meet other artists in her community, too. And sometime in between her painting and her studies, she wants to explore the rich history of her new community, especially as it concerns the Revolutionary War heroine Nancy Hart.
Gwinnett art patrons will surely get a good look at her new community very soon. Bentley intends to participate in Gwinnett arts festivals and shows as she has in the past.
To see some of Bentley’s work, visit doyouownabentley.com.
