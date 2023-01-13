Hudgens Center for the Arts’ Executive Director Laura Ballance is enthusiastic about 2023, especially when considering the center’s array of art classes.
“My favorite people are the ones who tell me they can’t draw a stick figure. You can! You just haven’t yet experienced the fun of a few hours at the Hudgens,” Ballance said. “I have seen people walk in who are definitely reluctant, but you see the stress fall away as they settle into the studio space. A sense of enjoyment takes over as they focus on learning something new and creative.”
The Hudgens Center offers a host of arts experiences, and new six- and eight-week courses are designed to ease beginners into a variety of artistic mediums.
For youth and teens, for example, there are classes in acrylic painting and in drawing media and techniques for ages 11 to 18. For ages 16-plus there is an intriguing course titled “Animate Your Own Cartoon Show!” Home-schoolers ages 8 and up can enjoy beginning and intermediate pottery.
Adults who want to experience their own creativity can begin with a class titled “Endless Possibilities: Handbuilding for Beginners.” Or, they can start out with a class titled “Centrifugal Force Be With You: Wheel Basics.”
“Whether you’re looking for a way to channel your teen’s stifled energy and develop their critical thinking skills, or you’re in need of something new, the Hudgens is excited to offer something for everyone in 2023,” Ballance said.
Dozens of classes are already offered, and the Hudgens plans to grow its educational programing this year to introduce more beginning and introductory level classes for youth and adults.
2023 promises to enthrall visitors in the Hudgens’ beautiful exhibition spaces as well. The Hudgen’s staff is particularly looking forward to Feb. 11 when the work of sculptor Basil Watson will be on display.
“We at The Hudgens Center are so excited for the upcoming solo exhibition of Basil Watson’s work,” Public Programs Manager Kate Driscoll said. “I had been a fan of Watson’s work since I saw a solo exhibition of his in 2017. I was mesmerized by the mastery of his craft, depicting the human form in sculpture and drawings.
“I knew he lived in Georgia, but when I realized that his home was here in Gwinnett County, it seemed like such a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Basil Watson as one of the great artists of our county and time.”
Another exciting facet of the Watson exhibition offers the public further opportunity to appreciate this remarkable artist, who has recently created sculptures of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Senator John Lewis. The National Foundation for the Arts will be funding a book of Watson’s work, to be available before the end of Watson’s exhibition on April 18.
For more information about the Hudgens Center’s exhibitions and classes, visit the web site at www.thehudgens.org or call 770-623-6002.
The Hudgens Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
