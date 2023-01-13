Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 12.16.27 PM.png

Special PhotioThe Hudgens Center for the Arts has dozens of art classes for all ages in all types of mediums. New classes at introductory levels will be offered during 2023. Visit www.thehudgens.org.

Hudgens Center for the Arts’ Executive Director Laura Ballance is enthusiastic about 2023, especially when considering the center’s array of art classes.

“My favorite people are the ones who tell me they can’t draw a stick figure. You can! You just haven’t yet experienced the fun of a few hours at the Hudgens,” Ballance said. “I have seen people walk in who are definitely reluctant, but you see the stress fall away as they settle into the studio space. A sense of enjoyment takes over as they focus on learning something new and creative.”

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

