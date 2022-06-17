She is only 4 feet, 7 inches tall, and she just turned 10 years old in April.
Yet Lillian Sears, a student at Duluth’s Atlanta Professional Dance Academy, placed higher than taller dancers in two of the nation’s top competitions — the youngest competitor in both.
February 2022 was a busy month. Sears placed second in classical and fourth in contemporary dance at the American Dance Competition/International Ballet Competition/Atlanta.
Also in February, she placed first in her age group’s classical and contemporary categories at the Atlanta regionals of the Universal Ballet Competition. She also won their “Rising Star Award.”
Moving on to the Memorial Day National Finals in Jacksonville, Fla., she faced a group of 100 competitors in the 9-12 age category. She took second in the classical category and fifth in contemporary.
These superior results are a product of Lillian’s own determination and dedication, plus excellent training.
Lillian started dancing at age 2, and soon it became apparent that individual training would be her best path forward. Wei Dongshang of Atlanta’s Professional Dance Academy was referred to Lillian’s mother Stephanie. Soon Lillian’s training took a giant leap forward.
A recent weekend also found her taking a class from renowned teacher Fiona Fairrie in Charlotte, N.C. Fairrie was a principal dancer at London’s Royal Ballet and only teaches selected young students 12 or over. After seeing a tape of Lilly, she made an exception.
“I like class better than performing,” Lillian said. “Taking class is a better indication of good technique. If you have good technique on the floor at class, you can perform well on stage.”
She takes 15 to 18 hours of class a week. Besides classical ballet, she also takes character classes.
“I like character because there’s a lot of acting,” she said.
Under the eye of Chinese-born Wei, Lillian receives many details and corrections.
“I am a big perfectionist, but I don’t obsess over it. I like taking a slow barre,” she said. “You can concentrate on everything that’s wrong and correct it.”
She has been accepted for the summer at the prestigious Cary Ballet Conservatory in North Carolina.
Lillian says she doesn’t get stage fright.
“I just want to have fun,” she said. “I really don’t care if I win at competitions. I’m too young to get scholarship offers anyway.”
She does have two special leotards, a neon yellow one and a light pink one. She has favorite ballets such as “Flames of Paris,” “Don Quixote,” and “Giselle.” She hopes to dance in them some day.
Aside from ballet, Lillian is pretty much just a “regular kid.”
“I love to read adventures stories best because they are fast and exciting,” she said. “I just get on the couch, lay down and read a book until I fall asleep!”
She also writes quotes, Bible verses and “anything inspirational” in her dance shoes, to bring her luck when she takes the stage. Her favorite quote is fitting, a validation of her hard work, from Esther 4:14. In essence, it says:
“This is the moment for which you have been created.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.