Lillian at Paris Opera Ballet School.jpg

Lillian Sears, 10, has been accepted to the Paris Opera Ballet School in France beginning in January. She was one of 11 young dancers selected out of 3,000 applicants.

 Special Photo

When the new year rolls around, 10-year-old Lillian Sears won’t be going back to school after the holidays. She will be on an airplane headed to a new life in the most romantic of locales — Paris.

Although adult American dancers have performed with the famed Paris Opera Ballet, Sears just became the first American admitted to the Paris Opera Ballet School, or as it is properly called, the Ecole du Ballet de L’Opera de Paris.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

Tags