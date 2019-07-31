Would you like to own a Bentley? Not an automobile but a work of art by 12-year-old Bentley Sabatini, a budding young painter from Duluth.
Sabatini creates drawings and paintings which have been seen at the Duluth Art Walk and the Duluth Fall Festival. She has even completed a large commissioned acrylic piece on canvas.
Artistic talent runs in the family. Sabatini’s grandparents owned Gwinnett Gallery in Duluth for over 35 years, and they were struck by their granddaughter’s abilities when she was about 10 years old.
Sabatini’s supportive parents encouraged her and made sure she had classes at the Hudgens Center for the Arts. Most recently she has taken lessons from Larry and Pam at Two Smith Gallery in Duluth as well as watercolor classes from Linda Lindeborg.
“Bentley was honored to sponsor a tree in December 2018 at the Duluth Festival of Trees,” said her mother Brooke Sabatini. “She was awarded First Place People’s Choice Award. Her Christmas tree was decorated completely with her small paintings and hand painted ornaments.”
Sabatini specializes in small works depicting animals, fruits and vegetables and flowers. Her work has been so popular that she has sold enough to purchase her very own mobile art studio.
“This summer, Bentley purchased a vintage 1951 camper with the money she earned selling her paintings,” Brooke Sabatini said. “She remodeled the camper, turning it into her art studio. Many hours of work went into making this dream a reality.”
Sabatini hopes to offer art parties and art lessons to others in her vintage camper/studio. They can come to her, or with the help of her parents, she can go to them.
“Bentley can also bring the studio to birthday parties and allow the guests to come out to the camper to create their own masterpieces,” Brooke said.
The camper is decorated with a 1950’s theme, featuring a black and white checkered floor, a jukebox and a record player.
Sabatini has also volunteered at a local assisted living facility. During the July 4th holiday this year, she led a painting class where residents made patriotic paintings.
“Interacting with the elderly is part of their intergenerational therapy initiative,” Brooke Sabatini said. “Bentley enjoys her time with them as much as they enjoy having her there.”
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Sabatini said, “I like spending time with the older generation. There is so much to learn from them. I loved helping them find joy through art.”
Sabatini is homeschooled in order to have more time to develop her artistic skills.
“I love being able to explore and interpret God’s beautiful creations through painting,” she said. “I love making an empty canvas become something full of life.”
Sabatini will be a part of the Duluth Fall Festival on Sept. 28 and 29 where her work will be on display. She also has her own website where visitors can view her work online at www.doyouownabentley.com.