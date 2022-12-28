Ariana Grande still donates Christmas gifts to child patients years after Manchester attack

Five years on from the Arena attack, Manchester remains close to Ariana Grande's heart.

 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Ariana Grande has brought some festive sparkle to young patients across Manchester in England once again, after donating gifts to children's hospitals in the city this Christmas.

The One Last Time singer has had a long-standing relationship with Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity since the Manchester Arena attack in 2017, in which 22 people were killed.

Tags