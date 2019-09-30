Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth are a dream team on cover of 'You Don't Own Me'

Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth make a dynamic duo on their remake of Lesley Gore's 1963 hit, "You Don't Own Me."
Their duet was recorded for Chenowith's new female empowerment record, "For The Girls," which was released on Sept. 27. The Broadway star will also embark on nationwide tour and an eight-show run at the Nederlander Theater in New York to perform the album.
Chenowith thanked Grande for appearing on the album, writing on Twitter that she was thrilled to perform with her.
"You are my baby and i love you. I couldn't be more proud of you. Thank you for blessing the works with your gift. And for being on my record. I love you very much," she wrote.
Chenoweth covers 12 tracks written or performed by female artists, including Judy Garland's "The Man Who Got Away," Carole King's "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and "I Will Always Love You" with Dolly Parton. Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire also appear on the album.
"Why not push the boundaries?" Chenoweth told Billboard of the album. "It's just music, and we're just makin' it, and it's fun."
"I went back and wrote a list of 100 songs or something," she explained of her song selections. "I had to whittle it down and whittle it down, and when I started looking at the list I realized that they were all from powerful women, whether singer-songwriters or awesome singers. So it sort of shaped itself.