Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 1.52.21 PM.png

Patrick Cain said that while Joro spiders are not yet classified as "invasive," that could change soon.

 Photo: Georgia Gwinnett College

The sticky webs of Joro spiders are back in full force this fall, and it’s got scientists researching their nature as predators. Dr. Patrick Cain, a biology lecturer at Georgia Gwinnett College, discussed the potentially invasive species.

“While they’re not classified as invasive right now, I’d be surprised if that didn’t change soon,” said Cain.

