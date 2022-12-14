It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Gwinnett without the Aurora Theatre's “A Christmas Carol” which is being staged through Dec. 23 at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.
Aurora Theatre Co-Founder Anthony Rodriguez returns to star in the one-man show for a 16th year.
Rodriguez’s performance has become a holiday staple, as his storytelling is enhanced with the latest technology.
The show, which is directed by Katie Erin Chambers, is 70 minutes of nonstop fun without an intermission and is suitable for all audiences.
The show has an 8 p.m. start time on Dec. 10, 15, 17 and 21-23, with 2:30 p.m. starts on Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18 and 23.
“A Christmas Carol” marks a return to the stage for Rodriguez, who stepped away from leading the Aurora Theatre’s daily operations earlier this year after he was named the first executive director for the HUB404 Conservancy.
Rodriguez, the Aurora theatre’s co-founder and former president opened the Lawrenceville venue in 1996 and grew it from one employee and a $50,000 annual budget to a thriving, successful company with nearly 30 employees and a $4.2 million annual budget.
He also serves on the boards for the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and assists the Atlanta Regional Commission and National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures.
HUB404 aims to transform a multi-purpose nine-acre public greenspace that’s currently above Georgia 400 state highway and MARTA’s Buckhead rail station at the northern gateway to the City of Atlanta and will extend from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road.
The Lawrenceville Arts Center also is hosting its “Festival of Trees” through Dec. 22.
The venue has been lined with more than 40 trees, featuring an array of themes, that have been decorated by local businesses. Residents are urged to bring a new, unwrapped toy, personal care item, non-perishable food item, toiletry or pet supply and place it under their favorite tree.
The food will be donated to the Lawrenceville Co-Op, while the toys will be divided equally among the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club and the B.L.A.C.T Atl. (Black Leaders Advocating for Cultural Theatre), with the pet supplies given to Operation Santa Paws for Pets.
