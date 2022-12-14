Carol 2018-78.jpg (copy)

Anthony Rodriguez, the Aurora Theatre’s co-founder and producing artistic director, will again star in the one-man show “A Christmas Carol.”

 Photo: Casey Gardner

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Gwinnett without the Aurora Theatre's “A Christmas Carol” which is being staged through Dec. 23 at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.

Aurora Theatre Co-Founder Anthony Rodriguez returns to star in the one-man show for a 16th year.