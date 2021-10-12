Believe it or not, about 200 million years ago, Antarctica was a lush, temperate region, home to crocodile-sized amphibians and rhinoceros-sized dinosaurs.
Fernbank Museum’s newest exhibition— "Antarctic Dinosaurs" reveals that lost world. Visitors can see and touch real fossils from Antarctica, along with full-sized replicas showing how the dinosaurs and their habitat would have looked during this time.
Fernbank officials said the exhibition will contain artifacts from both historical and modern expeditions, including the sledge used by one of the first Antarctic adventurers over 100 years ago and the thick red parkas worn by scientists exploring Antarctica today. Visitors will get a sense of what goes into living and working in the coldest spot on earth.
After exploring the science being conducted in Antarctica, guests will discover the fruits of this labor: dinosaurs.
With real bones and artifacts on display, guests will get a firsthand look at the findings from the icy continent. Along with real artifacts, guests will experience naturalistic dioramas, featuring life-like sculptures of a variety of dinosaurs from Antarctica. These dioramas and sculptures paint an intricate picture of what Antarctica once looked like hundreds of millions of years ago.
The exhibition features four species of dinosaur:
• The 25-foot-long predator Cryolophosaurus — “frozen crested lizard,” named for the bony ornamentation on its head.
• The rhino-sized herbivore Glacialisaurus.
• Two new species that haven’t even been scientifically described yet. These new dinosaurs are sauropodomorphs, early relatives of two giant long-necked, four-legged herbivores like Brachiosaurus and titanosaurs.
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of Fernbank’s Giants of the Mesozoic exhibition, so it seems only fitting that we would host another ground-breaking dinosaur exhibition,” Fernbank VP of Programming Bobbi Hohmann said. “'Antarctic Dinosaurs/ is a spectacular exhibition that showcases dinosaurs that our visitors have likely never seen before, as well as the extremes scientists go through to make these kinds of amazing discoveries and contributions to science.”
"Antarctic Dinosaurs" also comes with interactive elements. As guests make their way through an Antarctic “expedition” they can touch a stone housing real fossils from Antarctica, explore tectonic plates through puzzles, discover the science behind the polar lights and midnight sun and see how the continents once fit together.
Timed, online tickets are required in advance at FernbankMuseum.org at $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $18 for children.
The exhibition, sponsored locally by the Isdell Family Foundation, will be on view through Jan. 2, 2022.
