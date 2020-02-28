The 2020 Sip & Swine BBQ Festival will be held next weekend, March 6-7, at Coolray Field with a variety of food, live music, beer, arts and crafts vendors and different events planned.
Proceeds from this year’s festival go to Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter. This year marks half a decade of organizers bringing the festival to Lawrenceville. More than 15,000 people attended last year.
Over the last four years, the festival has raised $150,000 for Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter through sponsorships, participants and attendees. Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter provides transitional housing and programs for homeless infants and children up to 17 years of age, along with their young mothers.
“It’s a good time in support of a great cause, and we hope that this year marks our best year to date,” Jim Lloyd, chairman for the Home of Hope Board of Directors, Sip & Swine Festival organizer, and CEO of Que Crew Sponsor, Lawrenceville-based Insurance Hub, said.
This year, organizers are introducing the Kids Q competition at the Sip & Swine Festival. Participating children under 16 will be given a main protein of either ground beef or ground pork so they can create a dish for judging.
“It’s a really neat way for kids to play a role in a charity event designed to help other kids in their community while having fun,” Lloyd said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they create.”
Judging of the Kids Q competition will take place in the Kids Corral immediately after the professional judging on Saturday. Submissions must be turned in to the judge’s tent by 3 p.m.
There will be two age groups represented during the judging — 6-10 and 11-15. There is a $25 entry fee for all Kids Q teams. All participants will be recognized.
Admission and parking are free at the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event. It is presented by Hendrick Automotive Group, a returning Grand Champion Sponsor.
Fundraising will happen in the People’s Choice tent where attendees can purchase a $10 taster kit, which features nine samples of BBQ chosen at random. The People’s Choice BBQ Tasting will take place Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 pm.
Winners of the 2019 BBQ competition were Atlanta BBQ Store (Pro Overall), Zips BBQ (Backyard Overall and Backyard Pork Ribs), Who Cares BBQ (Pro Chicken), Smoke on This (Pro Pork), Swine Dining GA (Pro Pork Ribs), Foggy Bottom BBQ (Pro Brisket), Cool Hand Que (Backyard Chicken) and Grand Slam BBQ (Backyard Pork).
Those which took top honors in the 2019 Sip & Swine People’s Choice Competition were Choo Choo Train Barbeque (first place), Quenut BBQ (second place), Hot Wachula’s and The Smokehouse Mafia (third place).
Many of those competitors will return for the 2020 competition and festival next weekend.
