If You Go

What: Sip & Swine BBQ Festival

When: March 6-7

Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Dr., Lawrenceville

More info: Go to sipandswine.com

Schedule of events:

The 2020 Sip & Swine BBQ Festival event schedule is as follows:

Friday - Festival open to the public 3-9 p.m.

Vendor Village opens with food trucks and nearly 100 craft vendors selling everything from barbecue sauces and accessories to custom artwork and handcrafted jewelry. Music on the event stage.

Saturday – Festival open to the public 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Vendor Village opens with food trucks and more than 100 craft vendors selling everything from barbecue sauces and accessories to custom artwork and handcrafted jewelry.

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Live music on the event stage, featuring School of Rock - Buford

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. People’s Choice Contest

12:30-1:45 p.m. Live music on the event stage, featuring Chainsaw Hunnie

2-3:15 p.m. Live music on the event stage, featuring Georgia Red Clay

3:30-5 p.m. Live music on the event stage, featuring Pickup Line

5 p.m. Awards Ceremony