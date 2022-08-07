Anne Heche is in stable condition Sunday, two days after the car she was driving crashed into a home and became engulfed in flames, a representative for the actress said.

"Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the representative said.

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

