The woman who was inside the Los Angeles home actress Anne Heche crashed into in early August is suing the actress' estate for at least $2 million, court documents show.

Lynne Mishele "was working from home when she was stunned by the dramatic force of Heche's vehicle slamming through the front wall and driving through the living room, kitchen, home office, and primary room closet before settling into the laundry/storage room of her house," the lawsuit says.

