Angelica Ross will be the first trans lead in 'Chicago' on Broadway

Angelica Ross, star of "Pose" and "American Horror Story," will be the first out trans actress to play Roxie Hart in the Broadway revival of "Chicago."

 Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Chicago" is Broadway's longest-running revival -- and even after more than 25 years, the production is still making history.

Next month, the leading role of fame-hungry murderess Roxie Hart will be played by Angelica Ross, the production announced Thursday. Ross will be the first out transgender actress to step into Roxie's T-strap shoes on Broadway, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and one of the first trans women to play a leading role on Broadway.

