Angela Álvarez makes history at age 95 with Latin Grammy tie win for best new artist

Singer Angela Álvarez accepts the award for best new artist on stage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 17.

 Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Angela Álvarez made Latin Grammy history on Thursday by winning the award for best new artist at age 95.

The singer tied in the category with musician and songwriter Silvana Estrada, but she had already set a record going into the event with her nomination as the oldest musician ever nominated in the category.