Angela Lansbury, beloved star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' dead at 96

Actress Angela Lansbury from "Murder, She Wrote," has died at the age of 96. Lansbury is seen here in 2014.

 Casey Curry/Invision/AP

Angela Lansbury, who enjoyed an eclectic, award-winning movie and stage career in addition to becoming America's favorite TV sleuth in "Murder, She Wrote," has died, according to a statement from her family provided to NBC, whose parent company produced the long-running series. She was 96.

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," her family said in a statement.

CNN's Katia Hetter contributed to this report