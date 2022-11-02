Angela Bassett's tribute to courageous women is the inspiration you need today

Angela Bassett gave a rousing speech about female empowerment at the Glamour Women of the Year event on November 1.

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the event, reflected on the courageous women, on screen and off, who have impacted her life.