While Top Golf has long been expected to be part of the Exchange at Gwinnett mixed-use development near the Mall of Georgia, several new names are emerging as funding is lined up for the project.
New tenants announced this week include Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, Rooms to Go, Starbucks, City Barbecue and Chipotle. A 123-room hotel — no brand has been named — and a 450-unit apartment community developed by The Worthington Companies are also part of the plans.
The details were released as part of Trez Forman Capital’s announcement that it has provided a $26.7 million loan to Fuqua Development to cover acquisition and development for the Exchange project.
“We are extremely excited to be supporting Fuqua on this very significant project in the Atlanta market,” said Brett Forman, CEO of Trez Forman.
“Fuqua is one of the most active retail developers in the Atlanta area. We look forward to working with them on other projects in the future.”
The Exchange at Gwinnett will be located on about 67.5 acres at the intersection of Buford Drive and Interstate 85, just a stone’s throw from the Mall of Georgia. Fuqua has already sold 33 acres of that land to Top Golf, Rooms To Go and the apartment community.
Another 13 acres will be set aside for Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.
About 56,000 square feet of restaurants and retail, including Starbucks, Chipotle and City Barbecue, will be built on part of the remaining 21 acres.
In all, the Exchange at Gwinnett is projected to be a $350 million development.
The involvement of Top Golf, which has already filed documents with county officials to develop and build its parcel at the development, was expected since renderings shown to county officials during the rezoning process resembled Top Golf locations.
Everything else had been a mystery, other than vague descriptions that amenities such as retail, a food hall, residences, a natural grocer, a movie theater and a microbrewery or brew pub would be involved. Each of the two phases of the development have been labeled Developments of Regional Impact.
“This was an extremely complex deal that took several years to come together,” said Jeff Fuqua, founder and principal of Fuqua Development. “The Trez Forman team stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us throughout the entire process to get the loan funded and closed on time so that we could start construction on what is one of the largest projects underway in Gwinnett County.”