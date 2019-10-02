The Infinite Energy Center is one of four locations in the U.S. where famed operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform his annual Valentine's Day tour in February — and he's bringing the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra with him.
Bocelli is visiting arenas in Duluth, Charlotte, Tampa and Miami between Feb. 7 and Feb. 14. The concert at the Infinite Energy Center will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13. During his stop in Duluth, he will be accompanied by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
"Bocelli’s fans will be treated to a repertoire of soaring arias, crossover hits, music from his No. 1 album 'Si' and famed love songs in honor of the Valentine’s season," concert organizers said in a statement.
Citi card members will be able to buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday and Fan Club pre-sales are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. General admission ticket sales are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 14.
Tickets can be purchased at InfiniteEnergyCenter.com or by calling 770-626-2464.
Additional information about Bocelli and the tour can be found at www.andreabocelli.com/.