An intruder was removed from the "Love Island" villa after a security breach on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the hit British reality TV series has confirmed.
"Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the Villa with immediate effect," a spokesperson for "Love Island" said Wednesday.
The area of the villa has been "fully deep cleaned" as part of Covid-19 safety measures, the spokesperson added, and is now accessible to the contestants and crew.
The dating show, which sees single people shipped to a villa to find love and draws in millions of viewers, is filmed on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
The maker, ITV, added a winter series in January to capitalize on the show's success -- meaning 2020 would have been the first year in which two series of the show were aired -- but last year's summer series was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.