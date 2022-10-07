"Amsterdam" certainly doesn't suffer from a lack of ambition, and the star-studded cast merely adds to that sense of grandeur. Yet writer-director David O. Russell has assembled them in the service of a disjointed story and a movie that's too precious for its own good, wrapping his mix of fact and fantasy in a fable that, with its warnings about fascism, simultaneously seeks to feel urgent in the here and now.

Russell's resume, which includes "American Hustle" and "Silver Linings Playbook," explains the gaudy lineup of talent at his disposal, among them Taylor Swift in what amounts to a cameo. If the singer is committed to pursue acting she certainly keeps surrounding herself with the best, and this time she didn't have to wear a cat suit.