'America's Got Talent' winner is spoken word poet Brandon Leake

The winner of the latest season of "America's Got Talent" is poet Brandon Leake.
Leake, who was the first spoken word performer on the show, was given the Golden Buzzer by Howie Mandel in an earlier round. He performed pieces about the Black Lives Matter movement, family and loss.
"This is a huge win for the spoken-word community," Leake said Wednesday during the two-hour season finale. "For an art form that has not been on the mainstream ever to have a chance to win 'America's Got Talent' is bigger than anything."
He beat the competition, taking home the $1 million prize and headliner status for an "AGT" show in Las Vegas.
Singing act Broken Roots finished in second place, and singer Cristina Rae finished third
Usher had kicked off the show with a medley of his hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.