Amber Heard has settled the defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, according to a statement posted on her verified Instagram account.

Heard said she has "made no admission" and that the settlement is "not an act of concession." She pointed to her experience with the American legal system as part of her motivation for deciding to settle the case, alleging that "abundant, direct evidence that corroborated [her] testimony was excluded" and that "popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process."