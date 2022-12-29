Now in its seventh decade of delivering compelling performances all over the world, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre — recognized by Congress as a vital American “Cultural Ambassador to the World” — will make its return to Atlanta’s Fabulous Fox Theatre for a series of shows in mid-February.

Led by artistic director Robert Battle, the Ailey troupe will showcase premiers, new productions and repertory favorites for five performances Feb. 16-19 as part of a 22-city North American tour.