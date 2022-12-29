Now in its seventh decade of delivering compelling performances all over the world, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre — recognized by Congress as a vital American “Cultural Ambassador to the World” — will make its return to Atlanta’s Fabulous Fox Theatre for a series of shows in mid-February.
Led by artistic director Robert Battle, the Ailey troupe will showcase premiers, new productions and repertory favorites for five performances Feb. 16-19 as part of a 22-city North American tour.
While each performance will feature different choreographed works — including pieces by Kyle Abraham, Jamar Roberts and Twyla Tharp — each presentation will conclude with the stirring Ailey-choregraphed “Revelations,” which made its debut in 1960 and has been seen by more people than any other modern dance work.
“I look forward to being back on the Fox Theatre stage with the brilliance of Ailey’s dancers in this season’s repertory flowing with some of Alvin Ailey’s most memorable works while premiering choreography by Kyle Abraham and Jamar Roberts that explore Black culture and love through soulful and inventive musical journeys,” said Battle in a news release.
“For decades, Atlanta’s unique cultural and civic contributions have served as an inspiration and a touchstone and we’re proud to share our vision of resilience, artistry and the joy of connections on our return to a center of the Civil Rights Movement.”
Ailey’s Fox Theatre residency begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 with Tharp’s 1997 piece “Roy’s Joys,” a new production of the 1986 production of “Survivors,” Ailey’s tribute to Nelson and Winnie Mandela, and “Revelations.”
On Friday, Feb. 17, Abraham’s “Are You in Your Feelings?” will be staged, as will Roberts’ “In a Sentimental Mood” (set to an original composition by Duke Ellington), Battle’s “For Four” and “Revelations.”
A 2 p.m. family matinee on Saturday, Feb. 18 will showcase some of Ailey’s most popular works, including “Night Creature,” “For Four” and Battle’s duet “Unfold.” The matinee will be followed by a free question-and-answer session with Battle.
On Saturday evening at 7:30, the company will again perform “Roy’s Joys,” “Survivors” and “Revelations.” The weekend will wrap up at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 with “In a Sentimental Mood,” “For Four,” “Are You in Your Feelings?” and “Revelations.”
At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, the dance company will host a school-time performance to introduce area students to Ailey’s legacy. The two-hour educational experience will be moderated by an Ailey dancer and will feature an excerpt of “Are You in Your Feelings?” The event will also pull back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at an Ailey production. There are also workshops, residencies and auditions scheduled in February in Atlanta.
There are a variety of ticketing options, with student tickets available for all performances (except for the Saturday matinee), and groups of 10 or more can receive up to 25% off. Tickets, starting at $29, are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree St., or by calling 855-285-8499 or visiting www.alvinailey.org or www.foxatltix.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.