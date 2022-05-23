Altitude Trampoline Park is opening this week at Sugarloaf Mills Mall.
The 40,000-square-foot park opens this Saturday and will be located at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy, making it the second location in Georgia.
Altitude Lawrenceville features more than 25,000 square feet of trampolines, zip lines, rock climbing, dodgeball, trampoline basketball and other challenges.
“We are honored to be expanding our Altitude footprint, bringing another location into the fold. It’s such an exciting time for Altitude; experiencing notable growth and expansion across the country,” said Ben Thomas, CEO of the Lawrenceville Altitude Trampoline Park. “We look forward to bringing our best-in-class brand to the greater Lawrenceville area with this flagship park, featuring more than 20 of the latest attractions and a top-notch staff ready to serve our guests and members.”
The Lawrenceville location will boast a performance trampoline, ninja course, interactive jumping, battle beam, monkey bars, performance dunk basketball and a sports court featuring basketball, soccer, dodgeball and volleyball.
The park also features a three-story soft play attraction designed specifically for younger kids between 1 and 8 years old.
The Lawrenceville Altitude will be open daily from 10 am. to 9 p.m. and will offer Altitude’s signature monthly membership pass options.
