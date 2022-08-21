"Game of Thrones" fans, it's time to put your season 8 trust issues aside and return to Westeros for another emotionally taxing adventure! HBO's new spinoff "House of the Dragon" promises to have all of the rich lore of the original series, plus an extended CGI dragon budget.

As it is with any good high fantasy tale, your "House of the Dragon" experience will likely benefit from a little nerd homework. Here is everything you need to know before you watch so you can avoid common confusions like "Why are all of these blonde people so sad?" or "Wait, they're related?!"

