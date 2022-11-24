It might be hard to believe, but this holiday weekend marks 30 years since the release of "Aladdin" -- the animated classic that set the stage for multiple sequels, a live-action reimagining released in 2019 and even a Broadway musical. To mark the occasion, eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who nabbed two statuettes for his work on the movie, spoke with CNN about his memories from the making of the prescient classic.

While the film is beloved by many -- not only for how it showcases the vocal prowess of the late Robin Williams -- Menken says none of it would have been possible without his late lyricist partner, Howard Ashman, whom he called "not replaceable."